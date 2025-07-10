NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center to host annual field day on July 24

Disease management information, updates on new hard red spring wheat varieties and a look at the new NDSU Extension Soil Health Express educational trailer will highlight the LREC field day activities. (NDSU photo) lrec-field-day-ndsu-photo

The Langdon Research Extension Center (LREC) will be holding its annual field day in cooperation with the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) on Thursday, July 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding with a noon meal sponsored by the NCGA.

There will be an array of topics to address during the field tours, including a disease and insect update on the 2025 canola crop in northeast North Dakota. An update will be provided on select soil health projects on the grounds of the LREC, along with an opportunity for participants to view the new NDSU Extension Soil Health Express education trailer.

“This area, known for its cool temperatures and wet climate, is very conducive to disease development, so information on small grain diseases in 2025 will be a featured topic,” says Randy Mehlhoff, LREC director. “Recently, some very promising NDSU hard red spring wheat (HRSW) varieties have been released, and we will address their performance during the field tours. Finally, information on resistant weed management and proper grain storage management in northeast North Dakota will be offered.”

LREC field day topics and speakers are:

• Soybean management in northeast North Dakota – Ana Carcedo, NDSU Extension broadleaf crops specialist

• LREC soil management project update and more – Naeem Kalwar, NDSU Extension soil health specialist

• Proper grain storage in northeast North Dakota – Kenneth Hellevang, former NDSU Extension agricultural engineer

• Capital projects update at the LREC – Randy Mehlhoff, LREC director

• 2025 small grains disease update – Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

• Resistant weed problems in northeast North Dakota – Lahni Stachler, NDSU Extension agent – Cavalier County

• 2025 canola disease update – Venkat Chapara, LREC plant pathologist

• 2025 insect update on canola and other crops – Anitha Chirumamilla, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at the LREC

• New high-performing NDSU HRSW varieties update – Claire Keene, NDSU Extension small grains agronomist and Rutendo Nyamusamba, LREC research agronomist

The noon meal, prepared by NDSU Carnivore Catering, along with the day’s refreshments, is sponsored by the NCGA.

Registration for the field day is not required but appreciated. To learn more about the LREC field day and register, visit ndsu.ag/lrecfieldday25.

-North Dakota State University Extension