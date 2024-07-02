NDSU North Central Research Extension Center to hold field day July 17

Topics for the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center field day include cover crops, forage production, insect issues, weed control and agricultural technologies. (NDSU photo) 2024-07-ncrec-field-day

North Dakota State University’s North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC) will host its annual field day Wednesday, July 17. The event will showcase the latest research and advancements in crop and forage production, presented by NDSU researchers and Extension scientists.

Farmers, ranchers, crop advisors and others are invited to experience cutting-edge research in action and network with experts in the field.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. CDT with a pest clinic and display booths, along with coffee and doughnuts. Lunch is included at noon. The full schedule is as follows:

• 9 a.m. – Welcoming remarks by NCREC director Shana Forster, NDSU vice president Greg Lardy, and representatives of the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education

• 9:15 a.m. – Carbon capture and carbon market for growers – David Ripplinger, professor and Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist

• 9:30 a.m. – Load trailers for field tours

Stop one:

• 9:40 a.m. – Cover crops – Leo Bortolon, research agronomist; Chandler Gruener, Extension soil health specialist; James Rogers, Extension forage crops production specialist

• 9:55 a.m. – Forage production trials – Rogers

• 10:10 a.m. – Insect issues – Jan Knodel, professor and Extension entomologist

• 10:30 a.m. – Soybean diseases update – Richard (Wade) Webster, assistant professor and soybean pathology specialist

Stop two:

• 10:45 a.m. – Weed control update – Brian Jenks, weed scientist, and Joe Ikley, assistant professor and Extension weed specialist

Stop three:

• 11:15 a.m. – NDSU UAV robotics and AI update – Rex Sun, assistant professor, agricultural and biosystems engineering

• 11:35 a.m. – Case IH equipment demo

Noon – Return to NCREC for lunch

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/ncrec-field-day or contact Leo Bortolon at leo.bortolon@ndsu.edu .

-North Dakota State University