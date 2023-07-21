NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3

North Dakota State University’s Oakes Irrigation Research Site will host its annual field day Thursday, Aug. 3. Field day participants will tour the site and learn about select research being conducted this season.

The tour begins at 9 a.m. with a groundbreaking ceremony for a headquarters building following the tour at 11:15 a.m.

Field day topics include:

Potato breeding and new variety update

Soybean foliar disease concerns

White mold management in soybeans

Dry bean variety update

Spray quality for herbicide applications

A free lunch for attendees will follow the tour and groundbreaking.

The Oakes Irrigation Research Site is a substation of the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. It is located 4.5 miles south of Oakes on U.S. Highway 1 S.

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/oakes-field-day or contact Mike Ostlie at 218-791-8912 or mike.ostlie@ndsu.edu .



Michael Wunsch, plant pathologist at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center, addresses tour participants at a past Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day. (NDSU photo)



–NDSU Extension