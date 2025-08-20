NDSU Plant Sciences to host arboretum event on Sept. 6

In addition to tree tours, presentations will be available on fall tasks for a healthy landscape, pruning shrubs, building a rain barrel and eliminating the mystery of hiring a certified arborist. (NDSU photo) west-unique-trees-5

The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Department of Plant Sciences will host an educational event and tour called Branch Out: The NDSU Arboretum Experience at the NDSU Research Arboretum on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The 35-acre arboretum is tucked into the countryside between Absaraka and Amenia, North Dakota, and contains the largest collection of trees and shrubs in North Dakota with more than 5,000 different species, cultivars and selections.

“The event is an amazing opportunity to tour the research arboretum and learn about the woody plant research being conducted,” says Todd West, NDSU Department of Plant Sciences professor and Director of the NDSU Woody Plant Improvement Program. “Our primary purpose is to evaluate, select and introduce new trees and shrubs for the harsh northern climate of the Northern Great Plains.”

Joe Bergeson, owner of Bergeson Nursery, will be the keynote speaker for this event. The topic will be Shrubs for Homeowners. Come and learn about the diverse types of shrubs that add beauty, function and value to your home landscape.

While the day will begin with a trailer tour of the entire facility, West and research specialist, Connor Hagemeyer, will offer two separate walking tours in the afternoon. West will lead a walking tour to highlight well-adapted trees to plant as replacements for ash trees, which are susceptible to emerald ash borer. Hagemeyer’s tour will feature NDSU releases that have been selected for use in landscapes in this region.

In addition to tree tours, presentations will be available on fall tasks for a healthy landscape, pruning shrubs, building a rain barrel and eliminating the mystery of hiring a certified arborist.

Special learning stations will engage participants on subjects such as iron chlorosis, proper tree planting and after care, tree pruning and stump removal, as well as turf and trees.

NDSU Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to diagnose plant problems. Registrants are welcome to bring photos and samples for diagnosis.

Advance registration is required by Sept. 2, to facilitate a more intimate learning experience. Registration is $15, with a light lunch and mid-afternoon snacks are provided. No refunds will be provided for this event unless it is cancelled by the organizer.

Learn more and register at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/plant-sciences/research/branch-out-ndsu .

-North Dakota State University