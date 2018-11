NDSU Research Extension Centers honor employees for years of service

Research Extension Centers honor 22 people for their years of service.

North Dakota State University Research Extension Center (REC) staff were honored for their years of service to the N.D. Agricultural Experiment Station at the Oct. 22-25 NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference in Bismarck, N.D.

Those recognized were:

5 Years

Venkataramana Chapara, Langdon Research Extension Center

Travis Hakanson, Langdon Research Extension Center

John Rickertsen, Hettinger Research Extension Center

Kyla Splichal, Williston Research Extension Center

Lynn Staricka, Williston Research Extension Center

David Weltikol, Williston Research Extension Center

Szilvia Yuja, Carrington Research Extension Center

10 Years

Amanda Arens, Langdon Research Extension Center

Kelly Bjerke , Carrington Research Extension Center

Rick Bohn, Central Grasslands Research Extension Center

Shana Forster, North Central Research Extension Center

Benjamin Geaumont, Hettinger Research Extension Center

Tyler Tjelde, Williston Research Extension Center

20 Years

Brian Jenks, North Central Research Extension Center

Gary Willoughby, North Central Research Extension Center

25 Years

Dean Nelson, Dickinson Research Extension Center

30 Years

Eric Eriksmoen, North Central Research Extension Center

Robert Paluck, Dickinson Research Extension Center

35 Years

Don Stecher, Hettinger Research Extension Center

40 Years

Jim Chaput, Langdon Research Extension Center

Blaine Schatz, Carrington Research Extension Center

45 Years

Burt Melchior, Dickinson Research Extension Center

–NDSU Extension