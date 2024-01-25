NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club to host 98th Little International Feb. 9-10

The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Saddle and Sirloin Club will host the 98th Little International on Feb. 9-10, 2024.

“Since 1922, the Little International show has grown to consist of showmanship competitions in beef, dairy, sheep, goats and swine as well as public speaking, ham curing, hippology and photo competitions,” says Kell Helmuth, Little I manager. “More than 300 Saddle and Sirloin members and 30 committees work yearlong to improve Little International year after year.”

Pictured (L to R): Assistant Manager Kiley Kvamme, Princess Lilly Bina, Queen Kasi Holm, Princess Madalyn Gieseke and Manager Kell Helmuth, along with 300 NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club members, are working together to host the 98th Little International Showmanship Contest on the campus of NDSU. NDSU | photo



On Feb. 9, the event begins with a 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest at 8 a.m. at Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus. At 9 a.m. a hippology contest will begin at the NDSU Equine Center.

“The Little International also honors an Agriculturist of the Year: an individual who has not only excelled but also contributed substantially to North Dakota agriculture,” says Helmuth.

This year’s Agriculturist of the Year is Larry Schnell of Dickinson, North Dakota. An accomplished livestock marketer and champion of North Dakota livestock producers, Schnell will be recognized at the Feb. 9 Hall of Fame Banquet with a 5 p.m. social and 6 p.m. meal at the Avalon Events Center.

This year’s 98th Little International Queen is Kasi Holm of Ashley, North Dakota. She was selected by a committee of her peers to advance the club’s mission and serve as the primary spokesperson for agriculture and animal care. Holm is a senior majoring in human development and family science with a minor in business administration.

In addition to a queen, two Little I princesses also were selected. Princess Lilly Bina of Lankin, North Dakota, is a senior majoring in crop and weed sciences. Princess Madalyn Gieseke of Golden Valley, Minnesota, is a senior majoring in crop and weed sciences with a minor in horticulture.

Livestock showmanship preliminaries begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus and showmanship finals begin at 5 p.m.

For more information on this year’s event, visit https://www.ndsusaddleandsirloin.com/ .

–Little I