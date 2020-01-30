NDSU Sets Best of the Best Meetings for Western N.D.

Meeting topics include weather, soil fertility management, variety selection, diseases and weed control.

North Dakota State University Extension has set Best of the Best in Wheat Research and Marketing meetings for western North Dakota in Williston and Minot.

The meeting in Williston will be held in conjunction with the National Hard Spring Wheat Show on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Williston Area Recreation Center. The meeting in Minot will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center.

The Wheat Show in Williston begins with breakfast at 7 a.m., with Best of the Best presentations beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting at Minot will begin at 8:25 a.m.

The topics that will be covered during the program will focus on recent research findings that impact wheat productivity and profitability, according to Joel Ransom, NDSU Extension agronomist and one of the meetings’ organizers.

The topics are weather, soil fertility management, variety selection, diseases and weed control. At the Williston location, the featured evening speakers, Jerry and Jay Doan of Black Leg Ranch, will discuss diversifying their operation beyond crops and cattle with a variety of business ventures, including a hunting outfitter, event venue and microbrewery.

Hands-on demonstrations are planned for both locations.

“These hands-on demonstrations have been a signature part of the program for many years,” says Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension plant pathologist and one of the speakers. “In this section, we are able to demonstrate concepts and teach plant and disease identification more effectively than can be done using a traditional presentation.”

A noon lunch will be provided at each venue. The meetings are free of charge, but advanced registration is encouraged. Continuing education unit credits will be available at both venues.

To register or view the detailed agenda for the meetings, go to http://ndwheat.com/events/bestofthebest2020 or call the North Dakota Wheat Commission at 701-328-5111.

The meetings are sponsored by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers Association in conjunction with NDSU Extension.

