NDSU sets virtual fence field day for Oct. 7

NDSU researchers have been testing virtual fence technology to optimize grazing management and achieve conservation goals. (NDSU photo) img_0863

Virtual fence is an emerging technology available to ranchers to manage grazing livestock. Researchers at North Dakota State University have been testing the ability of this technology to optimize grazing management and achieve conservation goals in both rangeland and annual forage systems for the past three years.

NDSU Extension and the Society for Range Management will host the Harnessing Virtual Fence Technology to Optimize Grazing and Conservation Field Day to highlight this research with the support of SenseHub Vence. The field day will be held Oct. 7 at the NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter, North Dakota.

The field day will include virtual fence demonstrations, showing how the technology can be implemented to achieve management goals. Tour stops will also highlight the use of virtual fence to manage wildlife habitat and impacts to breeding bird and pollinator populations.

“This technology has the potential to revolutionize grazing management, promoting sustainable livestock production and reducing labor at the ranch level,” says Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Presenters will provide an overview of the technology and its effectiveness under different grazing strategies, as these are important considerations for adapting this technology.”

The event will start at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Event sponsors will provide a free lunch.

Attendees are encouraged to preregister to aid in event planning, including lunch and transportation between locations.

For registration and additional information, visit ndsu.ag/VirtualFence or contact Meehan at 701-231-7683 or miranda.meehan@ndsu.edu .

-North Dakota State University