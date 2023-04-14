NDSU sheep and goat workshop, Bowman, April 20

North Dakota State University Extension will host a workshop for sheep and goat producers on April 20 in Bowman, North Dakota. Topics include lamb and kid nutrition, multi-species grazing, producer-to-consumer marketing and changes in antimicrobial regulation.

Youth with an interest in sheep and goat production also are invited to attend.

“We are excited to provide interactive discussions of sheep and goat production-related topics,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “A wide variety of topics will assist sheep and goat enthusiasts with their operations for 2023.”

Topics at the April 20 sheep and goat workshop include lamb and kid nutrition, multi-species grazing, producer-to-consumer marketing and changes in antimicrobial regulation. NDSU | courtesy photo

The program will begin at 1 p.m. MDT at the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center, which is located at 207 U.S. Highway 12 on the south side of Bowman.

“Bowman County is the top sheep producing county in the state of North Dakota,” says Penny Nester, NDSU Extension agriculture and natural resource management agent in Bowman County. “With more people showing interest in incorporating sheep and goats into both large scale and smaller operations in the tristate area, Extension would like to provide relevant information and networking to help people succeed.”

Presenters include Hoffman, Nester, Jaelyn Whaley, South Dakota State University Extension sheep field specialist and Christopher Schauer, NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center director.

The workshop is free. For more information, visit ndsu.ag/sheepworkshop .

–NDSU Extension