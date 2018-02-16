NDSU Sheep Unit to host lambing workshop

Lambing barn management and ewe nutrition and health are among the topics that will be covered during the workshop.

New and experienced shepherds will have an opportunity to learn more about lambing at a clinic the North Dakota State University Extension Service is holding Saturday, Feb. 24.

"There has been extraordinary interest in expanding operations with sheep in North Dakota and Minnesota," says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman. "Lambing time is the culmination of your breeding program and an exciting and rewarding time as sheep producers."

The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Central time at the NDSU Sheep Unit, 3400 19th Ave. N., Fargo.

Skip Anderson, NDSU Shepherd, will lead interactive discussion emphasizing key issues at lambing time.

"Thoughtful management of your ewe flock and preparedness for lambing makes this time enjoyable," Anderson says. "Learning from each other is great for success at my favorite time of the year."

Topics that will be covered during the clinic are:

Lambing barn management

Ewe nutrition and health

Lambing equipment and protocol

Making a lambing checklist

Registration for the clinic is $10 for adults; attendance is free of charge for those 18 and younger. Lunch will be provided. The event will run until 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association and Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers are sponsoring the event. Their leaders say a healthy lamb and caring ewe are important, so the clinic topics will be very beneficial for sheep producers.

–NDSU Extension