NDSU sheep workshop scheduled for April 15

North Dakota State University Extension will host a spring workshop for sheep producers on April 15 at Carrington, North Dakota. Topics include lamb nutrition, flock health and producer-to-consumer marketing.

Youth with an interest in sheep production also are invited to attend.

Lamb nutrition and health will be a focus of the spring sheep workshop offered by NDSU Extension. NDSU | Courtesy

sheepworkshop

“We are excited to provide interactive discussions of sheep production-related topics,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “A wide variety of topics will assist sheep enthusiasts with their operations for 2023.”

The morning sessions will begin at 11 a.m. CDT at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center, which is located at 663 US-281, three and a half miles north of Carrington.

In the afternoon, the program will transition to a tour with interactive discussion at the Jared Higgins farm, 1321 62nd Ave SE, Woodworth, North Dakota.

“A highlight of our sheep workshop is doing an on-farm visit,” says Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist. “Gathering ideas, seeing other facilities and visiting with other sheep producers on production concerns is always informative.”

Presenters include Hoffman, Hoppe, Higgins and Dr. Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist.

The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit ndsu.ag/sheep-workshop .

–NDSU Extension