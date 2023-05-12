NDSU study seeks farmer/rancher input on well being

Do you deal with a lot of stress in farming or ranching? You are not alone.

Change is everywhere in agriculture. While some changes are anticipated, such as fluctuations in market prices, others, such as unpredictable weather events or unexpected disease, can be hard to cope with.

To better understand how the opportunities and constraints faced in their daily operations impact well-being, Caroline Homan, doctoral student in Human Development and Family Science at North Dakota State University, is seeking North Dakota farmers and ranchers to participate in a focus group.

“Responding to change in agriculture requires flexibility,” says Homan. “It can be a challenge that stimulates personal and organizational growth, or it can be a source of severe stress that has devastating effects on families.”

North Dakota farmers and ranchers over the age of 18 are invited to participate in a 60-minute focus group interview to investigate how a worksite well-being program could be designed to effectively decrease stress and increase well-being.

The goal of this research is to learn how to best support farmers and ranchers’ physical health, social relationships, psychological well-being and work adjustment.

The focus group interview will be held virtually using Zoom. Six to 10 participants will be in each group. Participants will not use their real names and will agree to respect the privacy of others, and all identifying records will be kept private.

Prior to the focus group, participants will complete a brief online questionnaire to gather demographic information and consider questions related to topics to be discussed during the focus group, such as, “What are your primary sources of strength?”

To participate, please email caroline.homan@ndsu.edu . Each participant will receive a $20 Amazon gift card as a small token of gratitude.

–NDSU Extension