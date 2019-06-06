Swanson to receive Ruminant Nutrition Research Honor

Kendall Swanson, professor, NDSU Animal Sciences Department (NDSU photo)



Kendall Swanson, a professor in North Dakota State University’s Animal Sciences Department, will be the 2019 recipient of the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) Award in Ruminant Nutrition Research.

He will receive the award at the joint annual meeting of the American Society of Animal Science and Canadian Society of Animal Science in Austin, Texas, in July.

The award recognizes an individual who has contributed to and published outstanding work in the field of ruminant nutrition in the last 10 years.

“I am honored to receive the AFIA award in ruminant nutrition,” Swanson says. “It is especially humbling as my mentors of my graduate and post-graduate programs previously received this award and I very much admire all of the past recipients. Thanks to the students, staff and faculty with whom I have had the opportunity to work.”

Swanson grew up on a farm in southeastern North Dakota and received his bachelor of science degree in 1994 and his master’s degree in 1996 from NDSU. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky in 2000 and was a research associate at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Neb., from 2001 to 2003. Before returning to NDSU in 2010, Swanson was on faculty at the University of Guelph in Canada for eight years.

His research program has focused on nutritional influences on performance, nutrient balance, post-ruminal starch digestion, pancreatic function, and energy and nitrogen metabolism in beef cattle. He is the author or co-author of 312 publications, including 94 refereed publications. He has received $5.7 million in grant funds.

Swanson also teaches courses in nutrition and physiology, and has advised more than 50 students and staff.

–NDSU Extension