NDSU to Host Climate Workshop

Climate prediction applications will be among the topics covered.

Climate researchers, climate information providers and the information's users will discuss research developments and climate prediction applications during the 16th annual Climate Prediction Applications Science Workshop (CPASW) in Fargo on May 22-24.

North Dakota State University is co-hosting the event, which will be held in the A. Glenn Hill Center on campus.

"Impact-based Decision Support Tools and Applications for Climate Services" is the workshop theme, according to Adnan Akyuz, state climatologist and professor of climatological practice at NDSU.

The workshop will gather regional, national and international experts, who will focus on extreme weather events and the role of climate services.

The CPASW workshop also will provide an opportunity for sharing effective strategies for understanding decision-maker requirements, communicating threats of climate extremes, and the heightened uncertainty of extreme weather events. Challenges and opportunities of climate change for North Dakota, and northern Plains agriculture, energy, emergency management and extreme climate events also will be highlighted.

Topics that will be covered include communicating probabilities for a better understanding of flood risks, drought identification in cold-climate regions, using climate data in municipal planning and new watershed-based climate forecast products.

The workshop will feature keynote speakers such as David DeWitt, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service (NOAA/NWS) Climate Prediction Center, and John Murphy, chief operating officer of the NWS, Akyuz says.

The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, with a welcome from NDSU President Dean Bresciani and comments from Akyuz and Fiona Horsfall, chief of the National Weather Service's Climate Services Branch.

Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, will provide a keynote address on "Coping With the Changing Climate on the Farm" at 3:45 p.m. May 22.

Others hosting the workshop include the National Weather Service's Climate Services Branch and climate services partners.

Visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/cpasw for more information or to register. Also contact Akyuz at 701-231-6577 or adnan.akyuz@ndsu.edu for addition details.

–NDSU Extension