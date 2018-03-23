NDSU to Host Sheep Ultrasound Certification School

The North Dakota State University Extension Service and NDSU's Hettinger Research Extension Center will conduct a sheep scanning certification school April 17-18 at the NDSU Sheep Unit, 3400 19th Ave. N., Fargo.

"Carcass ultrasound is becoming more accepted to measure carcass merit of live animals," says Christopher Schauer, Hettinger Research Extension Center director and lead instructor for the school. "Additionally, not enough trained technicians are available to collect information for seedstock producers' requests."

This is a hands-on program. Participants will receive educational material on sheep scanning and demonstrated methods of collecting loin eye area, loin eye depth, 12th-rib backfat and bodywall thickness measurements.

Qualified attendees will become certified ultrasound technicians with training to quantitatively measure carcass muscling and fat traits for estimated breeding values.

"Future use of ultrasound technology will be helpful with the increased interest in the National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP)," says Travis Hoffman, NDSU/University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist.

The school is funded through sponsorship from the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center. Additional certification schools will be held in San Angelo, Texas; Arlington, Wis.; and Moscow, Idaho.

Recommended Stories For You

"This training will be applicable for NSIP data collection and an effective tool for utilizing superior genetics and creating better market lambs as we move into the potential for value-based marketing," Hoffman says.

The school will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The cost is $200. The registration deadline is April 10. Register online at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ansc through the NDSU Marketplace link. More information about ultrasound technology is available on the NSIP website (http://nsip.org).

A block of rooms is reserved at the Days Inn & Suites in Fargo for $83 per night (mention NDSU Sheep).

–NDSU Extension