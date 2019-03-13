NDSU to Host Spring Sheep Workshop

Sheep producers will have an opportunity to learn more about lamb carcass quality during the 2019 Spring Sheep Workshop that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Saturday, March 23. The event will be held at the NDSU Sheep Unit and Meats Laboratory in Fargo, N.D. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include a lamb lunch provided by NDSU's Carnivore Catering.

A primary focus will be on lamb carcass quality and working with producers to ensure high-quality meat for consumers. "We make production decisions that impact lamb quality and value, and a better understanding of the supply chain provides a chance for increased consumption and improved lamb consumer satisfaction," says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman. The day will begin with Skip Anderson, NDSU Sheep Unit manager, giving a tour of the facility. Hoffman also will do a demonstration of ultrasound for carcass evaluation on live lambs.

Additional topics that will be covered during the workshop and the presenters are:

* Leucine in lamb milk replacer for improved performance, Jessica Reiners, graduate student

* Lamb carcass evaluation, Rob Maddock, an associate professor in NDSU's Animal Science Department, and Hoffman

* Lamb carcass fabrication and processing, Spencer Wirt, Meat Lab manager

* Chef perspective on lamb in foodservice

The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers and Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers associations are helping sponsor the workshop. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person for youth, students and members of the two lamb associations and $20 for others. The registration fee includes lunch. Go to http://www.mlwp.org for registration materials or contact Hoffman for more information or with an RSVP at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU