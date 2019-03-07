NDSU to Host Spring Sheep Workshop

Sheep producers will have an opportunity to learn more about lamb carcass quality during the 2019 Spring Sheep Workshop that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Saturday, March 23.

The event will be held at the NDSU Sheep Unit and Meats Laboratory in Fargo, N.D. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include a lamb lunch provided by NDSU's Carnivore Catering.

A primary focus will be on lamb carcass quality and working with producers to ensure high-quality meat for consumers.

"We make production decisions that impact lamb quality and value, and a better understanding of the supply chain provides a chance to provide improved lamb consumer satisfaction," says NDSU Extension sheep specialist Travis Hoffman.

The day will begin with Skip Anderson, NDSU Sheep Unit manager, giving a tour of the facility.

Topics that will be covered during the workshop and the presenters are:

Leucine in lamb milk replacer for improved performance – Jessica Reiners, graduate student

Lamb carcass evaluation – Rob Maddock, an associate professor in NDSU's Animal Sciences Department, and Hoffman

Lamb carcass fabrication and processing – Spencer Wirt, Meat Lab manager

Several local chefs will participate in the lamb carcass discussions. Hoffman also will do a demonstration of ultrasound for carcass evaluation on live lambs.

The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers and Minnesota Lamb and Wool Producers associations are sponsoring the workshop.

The cost of the workshop is $10 per person for youth, students and members of the two lamb associations and $20 for others. The registration fee includes lunch.

–NDSU