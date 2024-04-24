NDSU to Market Romanov Sheep Flock

Romanov

Interested buyers can bid on a total of 44 ewes and seven rams by clicking on the “Event Registration” button above, and completing the online closed bid Google form.

The NDSU Department of Animal Sciences will offer a public auction for 44 Romanov ewes and select Romanov and EasyCare rams.

Spring lamb prices are holding strong, and the new crop lambs are growing. As NDSU continues to evolve with the sheep research, teaching, and extension program, an opportunity exists to add quality sheep genetics.

The North Dakota State University Department of Animal Sciences will offer a public auction dispersal of Romanov ewes and select Romanov and EasyCare rams. Interested buyers can bid on a total of 44 ewes and seven rams.

The ewes consist of:

16, fall 2023 ewes

8, 2-year-old ewes

12, 3-year-old ewes

8 mature ewes

The herd sires consist of:

5 EasyCare rams

2 Romanov rams

Romanov sheep have been a longstanding part of research at NDSU. They have served as a model for prenatal growth and development studies and helped researchers learn more about sheep reproduction.

“Production economics suggest that the largest driver of profitability is number of lambs born,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “The Romanov breed sets the standard for increasing lambing percentage in commercial operations, similar to productivity of Finnsheep. With the increased merchandising of ethnic lambs in the spring, these prolific ewes fit the model for profit.”

The NDSU ewes have an average lamb crop born of around 250% in the spring and 220% in fall, Hoffman says. The half-blood Romanov lambs grow quickly at a rate of about 0.7 pounds per day prior to market, reaching 80 to 100 pounds at five months old.

Bids are due via the online closed bid form on May 6 by 5:00 pm, central time. Bid off will happen the evening of May 6, with ewes and rams sold to highest bidders. Buyers must arrange transportation and pick up their sheep prior to May 17.

NDSU Sheep Unit continues to serve the University mission with registered Hampshire and Columbia and commercial Dorset and White Dorper/Royal White ewes. Also, NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center maintains registered Columbia sheep and a large Rambouillet range flock.

Interested buyers can register to bid at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTQ2rFUcW3WvxoYotFnPNKZDPEuPjN80MgLGgfRFkz2tQDmw/viewform , and complete the online closed bid Google form. For more information, contact Hoffman at 701-231-2222 or travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu or the Animal Sciences department via email at ndsu.ansc@ndsu.edu . -North Dakota State University