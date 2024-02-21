NDSU’s 98th Little International Showmanship winners announced

Morgan Friede, a freshman in accounting from Chinook, Montana, was named the overall showman at the 98th Little International at North Dakota State University on Feb. 10. Friede is the daughter of Scott and Fay Friede. Jadah Poepping, a junior in agriculture education from Barnesville, Minnesota, was named reserve champion. Poepping is the daughter of Greg and Sarah Poepping. The 98th Little International was organized by the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club held at Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus. “The Little International Livestock Show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus,” says Mj Jennings, Little International publicity chair and a junior in biology from Washburn, North Dakota. “It takes a lot of student involvement and over 300 students come together to put this event on.” The show features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep, swine and goats as well as ham curing and public speaking contests. The overall showman is determined using a round-robin contest where each species’ overall showman is required to show all the other species. Winners of each species and other Little I competitions were: Dairy Winners Overall Dairy Showman – April Rademacher, Melrose, Minnesota, junior in precision ag, daughter of John and Mary Rademacher Reserve Dairy Showman – Olivia Hollerman, Upsala, Minnesota, junior in bachelor of science of health services, daughter of Sarah Sarff Overall Dairy Top Novice – Isabella Helmberger, Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota, freshman in equine science, daughter of Jessica Clifton and Jonathan Helmberger Swine Winners Overall Swine Showman – Andi Webber, Logandale, Nevada, freshman in nursing, daughter of Sarah and Doug Webber Reserve Swine Showman – Savana Rasmussen, Union Grove, Wisconsin, junior in animal science, daughter of Jason and Melanie Rasmussen Overall Swine Top Novice – Madison Scott, Spiritwood, North Dakota, sophomore in animal science, daughter of Tim and Susan Scott Goat Winners Overall Goat Showman –Poepping Reserve – Reanna Schmidt, Center, North Dakota, sophomore in animal science, daughter of Rick and Renae Schmidt Beef Winners Overall Beef Showman – Friede Reserve Beef Showman – Chaela Rabas, Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, freshman in agricultural engineering, daughter of Chad and Angela Rabas Overall Beef Top Novice – Jake Havelka, Bismarck, North Dakota, freshman in crop and weed science, son of Marvin and LeAnn Havelka Sheep Winners Overall Sheep Showman – Lindsey Vachal, White Earth, North Dakota, sophomore in animal science, daughter of Colin and Susan Vachal Reserve Sheep Showman – Brody Erickson, Stewartville, Minnesota, sophomore in agriculture education, son of Megan and Shawn Erickson Overall Sheep Top Novice – Kayla Ehlis, New England, North Dakota, senior in crop and weed science, daughter of Kris and John Ehlis Ham Curing First place – Kristin Schaaf, Fargo, North Dakota, senior in accounting, daughter of Michael and Valerie Schaaf Second place – Vachal Third place – Brad Erickson, Hatton, North Dakota, junior in agricultural economics, son of Tommy and Ann Erickson Public Speaking First place – Rose Wendel, LaMoure, North Dakota, sophomore in liberal arts at North Dakota State College of Science, daughter of Mike and Shari Wendel Second place – Allee Boyer, Edgeley, North Dakota, sophomore in agriculture education, daughter of Amy and Randy Boyer Third place – Stetson Urlacher, Regent North Dakota, junior in agricultural education, son of Mary and Gregg Urlacher NDSU Agriculture Communication – Feb. 21, 2024 Source: Mj Jennings, 701-460-0872, madelyn.jennings@ndsu.edu Editor: Elizabeth Cronin, 701-231-7006, elizabeth.cronin@ndsu.edu