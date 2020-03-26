NE Farm Bureau President re: COVID relief

LINCOLN, NEB. – “The Senate’s passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is an important first step to provide relief to Nebraska farm and ranch families whose operations have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 outbreak. Prices for virtually every agricultural product and commodity we produce in Nebraska has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 as farm and ranch families were already facing a challenging economic climate prior to the global spread of the coronavirus. Ensuring the financial viability of our nation’s food producers during this time of uncertainty is important for everyone in our state and country. We appreciate Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse’s support for this initial measure, recognizing the ongoing uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to markets around the world.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org.

–Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation