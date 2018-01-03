Lambing, kidding school in North Platte

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and UNL (University of Nebraska, Lincoln) Extension are hosting an educational lambing and kidding school at the Kelly Burns family farm (5677 North River Road, North Platte NE 69101) on January 27, 2018 starting at 10:00 a.m. A great lineup of speakers and hands on demonstrations will be presented on lambing and kidding plus other industry issues.

Dr. Kelly Burns, flock owner and UNL Educator will host a tour of his family farm where tubing of lambs, docking and castrating will be demonstrated. In addition, he will discuss weaning steps of lambs from ewes. Dr. Brian Vander ley, UNL Extension Veterinarian at the Great Plains Education Center will discuss flock health in both lambs and ewes, as well as tips on care of lambing. A presentation on feeding the ewe for successful lambing will be made by Phillip Berg, Pipestone, Minnesota. Knowing your costs is very important and yet often overlooked. This will be discussed by Randy Saner, Extension Educator, Lincoln, Logan and McPherson Counties. Another economic – marketing topic where utilizing risk offsetting, with the use of LRP will be presented by Patty DeLeeuw of D and D insurance, Brookings, South Dakota.

Always popular, a producer panel will finish up the day with Brad Anderson, Mountain States, Greeley, Colorado, Daniel Stehlik, Sheep producer, NCTA Curtis, and Ivan Rush, Sheep producer, Scottsbluff. The panel members will have a short discussion of their operations and be available for an open form discussion.

The cost of the full day program which includes lunch is $20. For more details and to register please call 308-532-2683 or by e-mail at rsaner2@unl.edu

–UNL Extension