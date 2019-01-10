NE: Tri-State Cow/calf Symposium Feb. 8, Imperial

Tri-State Cow/Calf Symposium will be held at the Wesleyan Church in Imperial, Nebraska on February 8 with registration at 9:00 AM and the program starting at 9:30 AM MT. The program was developed by Extension Educators and Specialists from Colorado State University, Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska. The emphasis of this symposium is Strategies for Success. Topics for the program include:

Range Management – How Drought Affects Calf Weight and Nutrition by Travis Mulliniks, Extension Range Beef Nutrition Specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Rainfall – Based Pasture Insurance by Monte Vandeveer, Extension Agricultural Economist, Kansas State University

Leasing Pasture, Tenant Dealing with Drought by Robert Tigner, Agricultural Economics Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension

Cattle Trace Pilot Project – What is it and why should you care? By Cassie Kniebel, Project Manager, Cattle Trace, Kansas State University

Trouble Shooting Low Pregnancy Rates by Gregg Hanzlicek, Interim Associate Director and Director of Field Investigations, Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University

Legacy & Succession Planning by Allan Vyhnalek, Farm & Ranch Succession Educator, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Producer Panel on Succession Planning Rita Hogsett, Champion NE and Ken Grecian, Palco Kansas

–UNL Extension