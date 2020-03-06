NE Women In Ag: sign up by March 13

Women In Agriculture program to be held on March 19 at the West Central Research & Extension Center located at 402 W State Farm Road in North Platte. Deadline to sign-up is March 13. The Women in Agriculture program will feature:

· Susan Harris, Extension Educator –Rural Health, Wellness and Safety speaking on “Our Stress & Communicating With Those Who Are Stressing”

· Hannah Esch, Engler Student at UNL and Founder of Oak Barn Beef speaking on “Entrepreneurship In Rural Communities”

· Ann Dimmitt, IMP Manager – Twin Platte NRD speaking on “Ground Water In Agriculture Today”

· Updates on USDA Agencies programs, Nebraska Extension programs and Annie’s Projects

The Women in Agriculture program will start at 9:30 am and finish by 3:30 pm. Lunch will be served free of charge. Preregister by March 13 to Kristy King with NRCS at 308-534-2360 Ext. 3 or contact Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683. This program is sponsored by USDA, Nebraska Extension and Inspired by Annie’s Project. Extension Programs are open to all.

–UNL Extension