Nearly 100 Youth Participated in the Annual Springs Showdown Calf Show

4-H beef project enthusiasts packed the Jerauld-Buffalo County 4-H grounds November, 4, 2018, to participate in the annual Springs Showdown Calf Show.

Ninety-six youth from Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota exhibited 108 heifers and 61 market steers and heifers.

"This show keeps getting bigger and such a great outing for youth and their 4-H beef projects," said Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. "The beef project is a really an eleven-month commitment. And, for many it is their first trip to town. The committee's goal is for the first show of the year to be a safe and positive experience for both kids and calves."

The show also included a 4-H livestock judging contest for youth to demonstrate their livestock evaluation skills.

Ryan Dunklau, Wayne, Neb., judged the prospect market beef and James Felt, Wakefield, Neb., evaluated the breeding beef show. Steer and heifer shows ran simultaneously which allowed for everyone to get home a little earlier this year.

"As a non-profit show, sponsors play a huge role in the success of this show and we couldn't do it without their support. More than $10,000 in sponsorships and entry fees were paid back to youth in attendance," said Erin Yost, Springs Showdown committee treasurer.

Awards

Top five overall breeding heifers: Champion, Chesney Effling, Highmore, with a Hereford heifer; reserve champion, Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D., with a commercial heifer; third place, Chesney Effling, Highmore, with a Charolais heifer; fourth place, Ty Bergh, Florence, SD, with a Foundation Simmental heifer and fifth place, Hunter Heezen, Wessington Springs, with a Hereford heifer.

Top five overall market beef: Champion, Kenidey Effling, Highmore, with a crossbred steer; reserve champion, Tate Bergh, Florence, with a crossbred steer; third place, Abbi Henderson, Adel, Iowa, with a Maine-Anjou steer; fourth place, Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D., with a crossbred steer; and fifth, Creighton Werning, Emery, with a Charolais steer.

Showmanship

Top five beginner showmanship winners: Champion, Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa; Reserve champion, Makynna Heim, Wessington Springs, third place, Sawyer James, Bruce; fourth place, Kianna Hazel, Beresford and fifth place, Jayna Blume, Pierre.

Top five junior showmanship winners: Champion, Sydney Johnsen, Wessington; Reserve champion, Kenidey Effling, Highmore; third place, Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs; fourth place, Trevor Bergh, Florence and fifth place, Payton Beare, Ree Heights.

Top five senior showmanship winners: Champion, Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell; Reserve champion, Chesney Effling, Highmore; third place, Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D.; fourth place, Lauren Verlinde, Tracy, Minn. and fifth place, Talli Heim, Wessington Springs.

4-H Livestock Judging Contest

Forty-seven youth competed in the livestock judging contest. Youth evaluated breeding heifers, breeding goats and breeding gilts.

Top Five Beginners: First place, Logan Foster, Clark County; second place, Rylan Fagerhaug, Jerauld-Buffalo County; third place, Jayna Blume, Hughs County; fourth place, Rope Reis, Brule County and fifth place, Kerstynn Heim, Jerauld-Buffalo County.

Top Five Juniors: First place, Dusty Rose, Brule County; second place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County; third place, Paton Coyle, Hand County; fourth place, Carissa Scheel, Jerauld-Buffalo County and fifth place, Swade Reis, Brule County.

Top Five Seniors: First place, Ivan Blume, Spink County; second place, Sawyer Naasz, Brule County; third place, Mason Schelske, Jerauld-Buffalo County; fourth place, Riley Larson, Jerauld-Buffalo County and fifth place, Austin Schimke, Jerauld-Buffalo County. F

–SDSU Extension