Neb Beef Council to meet Sept 21

The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will have a zoom meeting at the NBC office in Kearney, NE, located at 1319 Central Ave. on Monday September 21, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. CDT. The NBC Board of Directors will review a draft of the FY 2020-2021 Marketing Plan. For more information, please contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org

–Nebraska Beef Council