UNL Extension Master Gardener classes start on Jan. 29, N. Platte

Are you yearning for spring and the growing season? Beat the winter doldrums by attending Nebraska Extension Master Gardener classes starting Tuesday, January 29 in North Platte in person at the UNL West Central Research and Extension Center at 402 W. State Farm Road, or delivered online to citizens in surrounding counties who do not have a Horticulture Extension Educator.

Gardening enthusiasts can participate by attending individual classes without extra commitment to the program. Participants can enjoy attending the classes of their choice to increase their personal horticultural knowledge. Topics will be finalized in the next week, and you can contact myself or the Extension Office in North Platte for those details. Here is a list of the 2019 class dates.

• January 29

• February 5, 12, 19, 26

• March 5, 12, 19, 26

• April 2, 16, 23

• September 10, 17, 24

• October 1, 8, 15, 22, 26

Please register at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office by calling

(308) 532-2683, indicating which classes each participant will attend by Tuesday, January 29. Please arrive at 6:15 p.m., Central Standard Time. All classes will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Individuals who would like to participate in the entire workshop series and become a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener may register for the entire series. This registration includes the Master Gardener manuals, state dues, an official Master Gardener shirt and name badge.

Along with training, new Master Gardener trainees participate in group volunteer projects established by the local Master Gardener program in your county of residence. Forty hours of education and 40 hours of volunteer service is required within the first two years of training to receive initial Master Gardener certification. This requirement is easily reached by participating in the group's activities, as well as approved individual activities that a Master Gardener may want to carry out on their own.

Returning and lapsed Master Gardeners who have completed the initial first-year training may attend all of the 2019 programs for an individual one-time fee. Twenty hours of volunteer service and attendance at completion of 10 hours of classes is required to retain Master Gardener certification.

If you have any questions about the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program or the topics for 2019, please contact me by sending an e-mail message to david.lott@unl.edu, by calling the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at (308) 532-2683, or by contacting your local Nebraska Extension Office.

–UNL Extension