Neb Farm Bureau on Revenue Projections

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today’s state revenue projections adopted by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Board only bolster the opportunity for the Legislature to provide property tax relief for Nebraskans. While some will want to use additional dollars for other purposes, it’s vital these dollars be dedicated to lowering property taxes for hard working Nebraskans.”

