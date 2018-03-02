Nebraska: 4-H Extension Assistant named in Box Butte County

Ashley Fenning of Bayard has been appointed 4-H Extension Assistant for Box Butte County, based in Alliance.

Her appointment was announced by Extension Educator John Thomas, unit leader for Extension in Box Butte County. She begins her duties Feb. 26.

Fenning will be responsible for planning and implementing educational programming for 4-H youth in Box Butte County, with the aim of helping youth develop leadership skills, citizenship, responsibility and life skills. She will work in collaboration with leaders and community volunteers to develop an effective volunteer network to support and carry out the 4-H and youth programming.

In addition, she will be developing and carrying out complimentary programming for youth not directly involved in 4-H, such as school enrichment, after-school, or in-service day projects.

Fenning is currently the office manager and program assistant for Morrill County Extension at Bridgeport, a position she has held since September 2017. She received a bachelor's degree in general biology in 2017 from Chadron State College. Prior to receiving her degree she was a 4-H intern for Scotts Bluff County Extension.

She graduated from Bridgeport High School. In addition to playing basketball in high school and college (for Western Nebraska Community College and Colorado Mesa University), she has coached high-school and junior-high volleyball.

Recommended Stories For You

Her work and intern experience with county extension involves frequent work with youth-related programs and activities, including county fairs.

She will be replacing Deb Kraenow, who worked for 12 years as Box Butte County 4-H Assistant.

–UNL Extension