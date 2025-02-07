NEBRASKA 4-H MONTH RECOGNIZES PROGRAM’S IMPACT ON YOUTHS

Gov. Jim Pillen holds the proclamation designating February as Nebraska 4-H Month, flanked by Kathleen Lodl (far left) and 13 youth ambassadors from Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. (Greg Fritz/Nebraska Extension) 20250207-4-Hmonth-nt

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 7, 2025 — The impacts of Nebraska 4-H are being celebrated in February following a proclamation by Gov. Jim Pillen.

Surrounded by 4-H members and Nebraska Extension professionals, Pillen declared February as Nebraska 4-H Month in a Feb. 4 ceremony at the State Capitol. During the proclamation signing, Pillen recognized the program’s positive influence on youth development, leadership and community engagement statewide.

Before the signing, Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and state 4-H program leader, spoke to the audience about 4-H’s impact on Nebraska’s youth. Supported by 13 youth ambassadors, she emphasized that the program offers not only a foundation for leadership development, but educational opportunities that extend beyond traditional agriculture into fields such as engineering and robotics.

“The acknowledgement of Nebraska 4-H Month signifies the importance the state places on young people and their role in becoming leaders,” Lodl said. “We are grateful for this recognition and the ongoing support of the 4-H program.”

The proclamation was drafted by Angela Abts, an Extension educator in Dakota and Dickson counties, and Lori Swanson, an Extension assistant in Phelps and Gosper counties, with input from program leaders across the state. It highlights the nearly third of Nebraska youth in all 93 counties who participate in 4-H.

“Citizenship is one of the projects for 4-H,” Swanson said. “I think this (ceremony) is a great way to show the kids citizenship in action. They’re representing their communities to the whole state, and that’s so important.”

The youth ambassadors who attended the ceremony came from Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties, ranging from middle school to high school ages. Many have been 4-H members since they were Clover Kids, a group that starts at 5 years old. For some, visiting the Capitol to meet the governor was a unique outing.

“I never thought I’d have an experience like this,” said Jayden, from the Douglas and Sarpy county area. “I walked in the building, and I was just stunned. It’s so beautiful, and everyone is so nice.”

Regarding the proclamation’s significance, Blake, of Cass County, said, “I just think that’s really important because it spreads the word more about 4-H and gets more people into it.”

Abts said she hopes that having an official 4-H month in Nebraska will open more opportunities for youth and help local chapters. She said the governor’s proclamation might encourage counties or cities to issue their own proclamations in support of 4-H.

The nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, 4-H helps young people tackle important issues in their communities. In Nebraska, 4-H is present in each county through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after-school programs and special interest programs. In the United States, 4-H programs empower 6 million young people through 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations serve 1 million young people in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit https://4h.unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln