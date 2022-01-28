Nebraska: Annual High Plains Ag Lab research update is Feb. 9 at Sidney
The annual University of Nebraska-Lincoln High Plains Ag Lab Research Update and Advisory Board Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Western Nebraska Community College campus in Sidney.
The latest results from crop and livestock research at HPAL, as well as administrative and business updates, will be shared with the HPAL advisory board and the public. The morning session starts with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. at 371 South College Drive. After lunch, the HPAL Advisory Committee will meet.
The public is welcome. For more information call the High Plains Ag Lab at 308-254-3918.
The research report topics include:
Welcome and Overview – Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist
Proso Millet Breeding and Spring and Winter Pea Variety Testing Results – Dipak Santra, UNL Alternative Crops Breeder
Strategic Supplementation of Yearlings Grazing Summer Grass – Karla Wilke, Range Management Cow/Calf Specialist
Examining the Potential Trade-offs between Pest Management and Pollination to Sunflower Yield in Nebraska – Jeff Bradshaw, Entomology
Winter Wheat Nitrogen Fertility Management – Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist
Ag Economics Update – Jessica Groskopf, Regional Ag Economist
Variety Testing Results and Sawfly Management Options – Amanda Easterly, Assistant Research Professor
Wheat Production and Management – Cody Creech, Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist
Special presentations will also be made by Martha Mamo, UNL Agronomy and Horticulture Department Head, and Marcia White, University of Nebraska Foundation
–UNL Extension
