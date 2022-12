The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the NBC office in Kearney, NE located at 1319 Central Ave. on Friday, December 9, 2022 beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST. The NBC Board of Directors will review evaluations for FY-2021-2022. For more information, please contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org

–Nebraska Beef Commission