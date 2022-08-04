Nebraska Beef Council Board to meet Aug 15

The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the NBC office in Kearney, NE located at 1319 Central Ave. on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT. and Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CDT. The NBC Board of Directors will listen to presentation from outside contractors for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on Monday. Funding decisions will be conducted on Tuesday. For more information, please contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org

–Nebraska Beef Council