Nebraska Beef Council Educates Family Consumer Science Programs Across the State & Country





Kearney, NE (October 24, 2023) – The American Association of Family Consumer Sciences Fall Leadership Workshop put beef on center stage. Mitch Rippe, Nebraska Beef Council Director of Nutrition and Education, was a presenter at the workshop held in Washington D.C. Rippe said he was the only agricultural commodity representative at the conference where educators and administrators from 27 states were present.



“They realize they can connect with their local state beef councils, and find lessons to take back to their local chapters and classrooms, whether that’s beef in the classroom, educational materials, or grant programs,” said Rippe.



According to Rippe, approximately 80% of state beef councils across the U.S. work with FCS programs in some capacity. Hands on relationships with FCS programs are a vital part of consumer education and can lead to shopping and cooking lessons for how to properly prepare beef.



“The biggest lesson they do is brown ground beef, which is awesome because they are doing the foundational components of cooking,” said Rippe. “From there, they can build on using different cuts of steak or roasts and unique preparation methods. But just getting the foundational opportunity is an impactful experience for them.”



Across Nebraska, Rippe stays in touch with local FCS chapters throughout the school year, both in high schools and colleges, providing resources and occasional workshops. Most recently, he visited Chadron State College and presented to a foundational nutrition class.



“We do a unique preparation method with a reverse sear that doesn’t require the usual equipment for grilling or cooking, in case students are in an apartment or dorm,” said Rippe.



“We talk a lot about nutrition components, but we always tie that back into giving students a hands-on experience working with some type of beef cut.”

For more information and to learn more about the Nebraska Beef Council, visit www.nebeef.org.

–Nebraska Beef Council