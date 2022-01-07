Nebraska Beef Council meeting Jan. 18
The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the NBC office in Kearney, NE located at 1319 Central Ave. on Tuesday January 18, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST. The NBC Board of Directors will discuss NDA Foreign Marketing and election of officers. For more information, please contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org
–NBC
