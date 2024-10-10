Nebraska Beef Council Members Reflect on Trade Mission Experiences in Japan and Indonesia

Kearney, NE (October 8, 2024) – Two Nebraska Beef Council Board of Director members, Mark Goes of Odell and Doug Temme of Wayne, recently returned from international trade missions to Japan and Indonesia, where they had the opportunity to promote U.S. beef and strengthen trade relationships.



Goes, who traveled to Japan with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), was eager to participate in the mission. During his week-long trip, Goes experienced Japan’s culture and culinary preferences firsthand, visiting local markets, attending chef trainings, and engaging with Japanese dignitaries and business leaders.



“I strive to be an advocate for our beef and cattle industries,” said Goes. “The USMEF mission is ‘Putting US meat on the world’s table,’ and I wanted to help build confidence in our product.”



One of the highlights of his trip was a visit to the Hanew Foods Beef Tongue Processing Plant in Sendai, where he sampled beef tongue, a specialty in Japan. Goes noted that Japan’s demand for variety meats like beef tongue and intestine, which are not as popular in the U.S., offers an added value market.



“In a country with little and diminishing ag production, the need for strong U.S. and Japan relations is evident to help provide food security,” said Goes.



Meanwhile, Temme participated in a trade mission to Jakarta, Indonesia, where he explored opportunities for U.S. beef in a country with the fourth-largest population in the world. During his trip, Temme visited commodity markets, feed mills and met with local importers. He emphasized the potential for growth in the Indonesian market, despite existing trade barriers.



“There are some products there, but there’s room for more growth,” said Temme. “Some of it is tariff trade-type barrier issues that need to be worked out.”



Both board members were struck by the cultural differences they observed. Temme, in particular, was encouraged by Indonesia’s openness to U.S. products.



“They do have a largely favorable viewpoint of the U.S. and they are wanting to do business with us,” Temme shared.



Goes and Temme plan to share their experiences and encourage others in the U.S. beef industry to build relationships abroad. Both trips highlighted the growing global demand for U.S. beef and the importance of expanding market opportunities.

For more information and to learn more about the Nebraska Beef Council, visit www.nebeef.org.

NBC Board Member Mark Goes on his USMEF trip to Japan. image-12

–Nebraska Beef Council