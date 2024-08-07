Nebraska Beef Council to hear from contractors Aug. 19-20

The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the NBC office in Kearney, NE located at 1319 Central Avenue on Monday, August 19, 2024 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT and Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.The NBC Board of Directors will listen to presentation from outside contractors for the fiscal year 2024-2025 on Monday. Funding decisions will be conducted on Tuesday. For more information, please contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org

–Nebraska Beef Council