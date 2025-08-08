Nebraska Beef Council to meet in Kearney, Aug. 19

The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the NBC office in Kearney, NE located at 1319 Central Avenue on Monday, August 18, 2025 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT and Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CDT.The NBC Board of Directors will listen to presentations from outside contractors for the fiscal year 2025-2026 on Monday. Funding decisions will be conducted on Tuesday. For more information, please contact the Nebraska Beef Council office.

–Nebraska Beef Council