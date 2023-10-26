Nebraska Beef Summit Set for Nov. 9

The Department of Animal Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will hold its annual Nebraska Beef Summit on Nov. 9 at ENREEC.

Senior students in the Krutsinger Beef Industry Scholars minor program plan the event, with support from Nebraska Cattlemen, as part of their ASCI 481 “Beef Summit” class. The students have conversations with faculty members, beef producers and industry professionals to discuss potential topics for the event, identify and schedule the speakers, and build the agenda, based on those discussions.



“Those conversations allow them to interact with internal and external audiences,” said Rick Rasby, professor and extension specialist in the Department of Animal Science. “This class allows our students to get further engaged in the industry and build connections that will benefit them, and the industry as a whole, moving forward.”



Sessions for this year’s event include:



Genetic Tools for the Cow/Calf Producer

Beef Industry Dynamics When Calf Number/Supply is Low

Grazing Corn Residue

Transition Planning – Initial Steps and Considerations

How to Manage Severe Weather Events



The summit will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center (ENREEC), 1071 Co Rd G, Ithaca, NE 68033, from 9 a.m., to 3:30 p.m.



Register online by October 30 at https://go.unl.edu/beefsummit . Registration is $40, or $30 for students. Registration will also be available on the day of the event. Lunch is included in the registration fee and will be catered on-site

More details at: https://go.unl.edu/beefsummit

–UNL Extension