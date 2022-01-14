Nebraska benefit successful

Creighton, Neb. – A recent calf sale fundraiser, hosted by Creighton Livestock Market, raised a generous amount of proceeds for R-CALF USA. Matt Paulsen, an R-CALF USA member from Niobrara, donated a steer calf that was auctioned off.

A group of engaged cattle producers and members of the surrounding business community demonstrated their support of R-CALF USA’s various cattle market reforms by raising over $9,000. The funds will be used to help pass legislation promoting mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef and the 50/14 Cattle Market Protection bill (50/14) that would require large packers to purchase at least 50% of their cattle in the cash market and to harvest those cattle within 14 days.

“I want to help make a difference for my family’s legacy and livelihood,” Paulsen said as he explained why he donated a calf for the fundraiser. “I want to see my children and grandchildren continue to have the opportunity to do what we have loved for five generations.”

“From the time that Matt (Paulsen) reached out to me and set the fundraiser in motion, the support was clear,” R-CALF USA Field Director Karina Jones said. “I had almost daily communication with the Creighton Livestock barn owners and field reps leading up to the event.” Jones complimented all that were involved.

“I felt like cattle producers in northeast Nebraska needed to learn more about R-CALF and everything they are doing and stand for, so hosting this fundraiser was an easy decision,” commented Joel Kumm, co-owner of Creighton Livestock Market.

“It was a successful day, and a lot of producers learned a lot and we have had great response and conversations with a lot of them since the fundraiser,” Kumm said. “I support R-CALF because it is the best organization standing up for the independent cattle producer, I am a firm believer that we need to reinstate MCOOL on our beef!”

Multimin provided cookies for the fundraiser, with their Nebraska territory manager, Hannah Garrett, on hand to speak with cattle producers. Vitalix Inc. also provided whip flags to donors and Radar Feed and Supply offered hats and gloves to all those supporting the fundraiser.

“We would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who supported this fundraiser,” said Jones. “Calf sale fundraisers are a vital part of the success of our organization as R-CALF USA does not accept any Beef Checkoff funds. We are funded solely by our members and producers who believe in the policy goals that we are working toward.”

Jones explained calf sale fundraisers are also a membership building tool that R-CALF USA relies on to maintain a strong and growing membership base, and R-CALF USA is now scheduling their 2022 calf sale fundraisers.

Auction markets that would like to host a fundraiser or a producer who would like to donate an animal, should contact Karina Jones at 308-760-3466 or karinajones@r-calfusa.com .

–R-CALF USA