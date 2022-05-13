Nebraska BQA, BQAT training schedule released

LINCOLN, NE (May 2, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) announced they will be presenting the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT) programs and certifying/recertifying producers in BQA and BQAT. The BQA and BQAT programs educates beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines.

“Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” says Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance.

“By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers. A story that can increase their understanding – and confidence – in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain,” says Fulton.

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified. If you have questions on how this may affect you, call Nebraska BQA.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred prior to 2020, your certification could soon be or already be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend in order to keep their BQA and BQAT certification current. The certification fee is $20/person or a flat fee of $100 for operations who bring 5+ people.

Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230. Locations with no registered attendance will be canceled. Those who call in their registration, will need to be prepared to give name, phone number, for all those registering. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

BQA, BQAT certification schedule The BQA and BQAT certification event schedule is as follows: Ithaca, May 18 @ 10am; Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center Albion, May 18 @ 4pm; Boone Co. Fairgrounds Hastings, May 19 @ 10am; Adams Co. Fairgrounds Scottsbluff, May 23 @ 4pm; Panhandle Research and Extension Center Chadron, July 11 @ 6pm; Dawes Co. Fairgrounds Bassett, July 12 @ 9am; Bassett Livestock Auction Broken Bow, July 12 @ 4pm; Custer Co. Fairgrounds North Platte, July 13 @ 5pm; West Central Research and Extension Center Kearney, July 14 @ 10am; Buffalo Co. Extension Office Ogallala, October 3 @ 4pm; Mid-Plains Community College, Ogallala Campus Lexington, October 4 @ 10am; Dawson Co. Extension Office Geneva, October 5 @ 10am Fillmore Co. Fairgrounds Columbus, October 6 @ 10am; Ag Park O’Neill, October 7 @ 10am; Holt Co. Extension Office Bridgeport, October 7 @ 6pm; Prairie Winds Community Center Norfolk, December 12 @ 5pm; Norfolk Extension Office Beatrice, December 13 @ 10am; Gage Co. Extension Office St. Paul, December 13 @ 4pm; Civic Center McCook, December 14 @ 10am; Red Willow Co. Fairgrounds Thedford, December 14 @ 5pm; Sandhills Corral

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.

–Nebraska Cattlemen