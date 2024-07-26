Nebraska Brand Committee agrees to inspection fee increase

VALENTINE, Neb. – The Nebraska Brand Committee voted 3-0 with two committee members absent to increase the brand inspection fee from $0.85 per head back to $1 during its quarterly meeting in Valentine on June 11. The Fee increase will take effect on Oct. 1, 2024. Registered feedlots that have paid permit fees prior to July 1, 2024, will not see an increase until they renew permits on July 1, 2025. All other fees will remain unchanged.

The previous brand inspection fee reduction was mandated by the Nebraska Legislature through LB 572, which passed during to 2021 session. Ag Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Halloran said at the time that the goal of reducing the fee was to force the committee to run a deficit and spend down its substantial cash reserve.

With the cash reserve significantly spent down to about 40 percent of the annual operation budget, the committee met the goals set out by the legislature and agreed to return to the $1 per head inspection fee.

Background

The Nebraska Brand Committee is a cash-fund agency and does not receive a tax-payer appropriation from the state’s general fund, rather its operations are fund entirely by the fees it collects for brand inspection, brand recording, and other services it provides within the brand inspection area.

Past Brand Committee boards set aside funds in a cash reserve to pay for operations and inspection staff payroll in the event of a major market disruption. However, with efficiencies to scheduling and operations, the cash reserve swelled to several million dollars, and it became a target of political opportunity when the state found itself amidst budgetary woes.

In 2017, then-chair of the Unicameral Appropriations Committee Sen. John Stinner of Gering, attempted to sweep half a million dollars from the committee’s cash reserve to shore up a deficit in the state’s budget. Stinner immediately received backlash from producers, sale barns, and cattlemen organizations, with the argument being that the money in the cash reserve belonged to the producers and was not the legislature’s to sweep. Stinner later reduced the amount to $100,000, however, the sweep was eventually stripped from the appropriations bill during debate.

E-Inspection delayed for foreseeable future

Rollout of the Nebraska Brand Committee’s electronic inspection program has been delayed for the foreseeable future. Committee IT Director Danna Schwenk cited difficulties with finding an affordable and secure database solution to register and track EID tag numbers during a June meeting with Nebraska Cattlemen in Ogallala.

The committee hosted several months of producer meetings during late 2021 and early 2022 to capture ideas for how the electronic inspection program should function. Committee inspection and investigation staff participated, with Chief Investigator Tom Hughson pushing back on ideas that would not hold up in a court of law.

Once a software vendor is located and development and testing of the database is complete, the Brand Committee intends to hold hearings to comply with the Nebraska Administrative Procedures Act before promulgating the final rules and regulations.

The Brand Committee’s electronic inspection program is intended for producers who are already using EID tags for their herds and is unrelated to the Federal EID mandate for disease traceability. Hot iron and freeze brands continue to be the only prima facie evidence of ownership allowed under Nebraska Law. The Nebraska Brand Committee has stressed to producer’s multiple times that its intent is to keep electronic inspection program voluntary for those who want to use it.

Committee appointments

Vice Chairman Chris Gentry of Hyannis was reappointed to the Brand Committee by Gov. Jim Pillen and was confirmed by the legislature during the 2024 session. Cow-calf rancher and past-Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek of Purdum was appointed to the vacancy left by Tanya Storer and was also confirmed by the legislature just prior to the end of the 2024 session. Storer opted not to seek reappointment and is running for Nebraska’s 43 legislative district, which encompasses a huge swath of the Nebraska Brand Inspection area across the Nebraska Sandhills.

The next quarterly meeting of the Nebraska Brand Committee will be held in Alliance on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, with the location to be announced. For more information, contact the Alliance office at (308) 763-2930.