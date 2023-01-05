Nebraska: Calculating Annual Cow Costs Webinar Series

Knowing annual cow costs is the foundation for evaluating and making management decisions that can improve profitability for a cow-calf enterprise. Significant increases in input costs are challenging producers to examine cost of production and identify where there may be opportunities to adjust the production system. Calculating costs and breaking them into categories gives understanding into where there may be opportunity to make changes.

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a webinar series on Thursday evenings at 7:30-8:30pm CT on January 19, 26 and February 2, 9, 16 and 23. The series will explain the fundamentals of knowing and calculating annual cow costs.

Topics to be covered will include:

Understanding economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.

Recognizing the value and cost of both grazed and harvested feed.

Calculating cow depreciation and replacement development costs.

Figuring the cost of equipment and labor utilized in the cow-calf enterprise.

Examining breeding expenses and evaluating the value and cost relationship.

Reviewing cost and production data to see how you compare.

Cost is $60 per person and includes a resource workbook. The course will be limited to 30 participants. To register go to https://go.unl.edu/cow_costs . Registration is requested by Jan. 12 to ensure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants.

A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .

–UNL Extension