Nebraska Cattlemen 2020 Leadership Changes

LINCOLN, NE (December 11, 2019) – Aside from policy discussion, eating delicious beef and networking, Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention is a time for members to elect new leadership. Depending on the given year and leadership terms elections are held for opening positions.

On Wednesday December 4th days before his presidency ended Nebraska Cattlemen President, Mike Drinnin, recognized the retiring board members, expressing gratitude for their volunteered time over the past few years:

Galen Frenzen – Serving on officer team from 2016 – 2019 and as President in 2018

Ed Klug- Serving from 2016 – 2019

Shannon Peterson – Serving from 2016 – 2019

Nancy Peterson – Serving from 2016 – 2019

Jerry Kuenning – Serving from 2016 – 2019

Justin Jarecke – Serving from 2018 – 2019

While it is hard to see good board members move on to other things Nebraska Cattlemen leadership & staff look forward to working with the new individuals that dedicate the coming years to the organization. This year Nebraska Cattlemen currently has 5 new faces on the board of directors:

Joel Weber – Feedlot Council Vice Chair

Brenda Masek – Vice President

Marie Farr – Brand and Property Rights Chair

Ethan Bang – Region 7 Member Services Vice Chair

Al Atkins – Cow Calf Council Vice Chair

“Newly elected as President, I am excited to begin working with the new leadership as well as those who continue to serve on the Nebraska Cattlemen board. We have a very diverse group this year that will bring fresh outlooks to issues we may be challenged with in 2020” Ken Herz, NC President.

–Nebraska Cattlemen