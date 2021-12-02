Nebraska Cattlemen Advancing “Together Towards Tomorrow” at this Year’s Annual Convention

Kearney, NE (December 2, 2021) -Nebraska Cattlemen members from across the state began gathering in Kearney today to advance “together towards tomorrow.” The event’s opening general session featured keynote speaker Governor Pete Ricketts, briefing members and guests in attendance on the wins Nebraska agriculture enjoyed over the last year and provided a 2022 political outlook.

Also during the opening general session, Governor Ricketts announced Buffalo County was designated the 51st county in the state of Nebraska as a livestock-friendly county. “Today, we celebrated Buffalo County being added to the Livestock Friendly County Program. It is impressive to see counties stand up for agriculture and say we are open for business” noted Governor Pete Ricketts. Nebraska Cattlemen was integral in creating the Livestock Friendly Counties Program and applauds Buffalo County for working towards supporting the expansion of livestock development. “The cattle and livestock sectors of Nebraska agriculture expand both the local and state tax base, which provides support and funding for essential programs and services like schools and roads”- said William H. Rhea III-President, Nebraska Cattlemen.

Nebraska Cattlemen established the Top Hand Club to reward membership who excel in recruiting new members to Nebraska Cattlemen. The 2021 Top Hand Winners were announced and celebrated during opening general session.

This year’s Top Hand Club members are

Doug Smith-Curtis, NE

Kaylee Wheeler-Wood Lake, NE

Mark Goes-Odell, NE

Brenda Masek-Purdum, NE

Ethan Schroeder-Hebron, NE

Jim Edwards-Ord, NE

Jed Christensen- Norfolk, NE

Kat Kennedy-Purdum, NE

Tyler Weborg-Pender, NE

Nebraska Cattlemen convention will continue until Friday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, NE. The convention agenda can be found at nebraskacattlemen.org, walk-up registration is welcomed.

–Nebraska Cattlemen