NC announces tour to Italy

LINCOLN, NE (Dec. 13, 2018) – The Nebraska Cattlemen has announced Italy as the destination for its next international tour. Dates for the tour are September 8 – 17, 2019.

The tour was announced, and registrations began during the NC Convention in Kearney. The number of participants is limited to about 20, and the tour is expected to be a sellout. Previous NC trips have included Ireland, and Vancouver, British Columbia and Alaska. Participants who sign up before Christmas will also receive a gift basket of Italian goods.

The trip is custom made for NC, with departures out of either Denver and Omaha. Tour participants will be merged in LaGuardia International Airport in New Your, making travel from both western and eastern Nebraska convenient.

Regarding the itinerary, it is a five-senses tour through the countryside of northern Italy culminating in the historic cities of Florence and Rome and includes no-wait tickets at the major museums. Participants will be able to hunt truffles, see and learn about Ferraris, taste olive oils straight from the olive grove, visit the Sistine Chapel, taste Prosciutto di Parma (Parma ham), visit a local winery in the Piedmont region, enjoy a hands-on cooking class with Mama Paula, and explore one of the world's oldest shopping malls (1867). Also, a meeting with the Italian Cattle Breeders Association is being planned.

NC Past President Jeff Pribbeno and his wife, Connie, will be NC official hosts for the tour.

Participation is open to NC members as well as friends and supporters. More details and a registration form are available on the NC website: http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org or by calling the NC office 402-475-2333.

–Nebraska Cattlemen