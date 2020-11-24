Nebraska Cattlemen Announce YCC Class of 2021

LINCOLN – Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2021 class of the YCC. YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by a committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.

The Class of 2021 includes:

Gage Baker, Deshler

Tevyn Baldwin, Mitchell

Justin Conner, Arnold

LaCaylla Fink, Elsmere

Allan Louthan, Stanton

Chance McLean, Stromsburg

T.L. Meyer, Thedford

Jake Pullen, Aurora

David Schuler, Bridgeport

Aksel Wiseman, Hershey

“With a year full of uncertainties, the applicants for the 2021 YCC class was not one of them. Per usual we were blessed with a large number of superior nominations. Nebraska Cattlemen leadership welcomes the newly selected individuals as part of our 2021 YCC class and we are eager to introduce them to all of the opportunities our organization provides.” – Bill Rhea, Nebraska Cattlemen President Elect.

The goal of the YCC program is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

All of this could not happen without generous sponsorship from Farm Credit Services of America and Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.

–Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association