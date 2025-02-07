Nebraska Cattlemen Announces Priorities for the First Half of the 109th Legislative Session

LINCOLN, NEB. (Feb. 4, 2025) – During their Annual Legislative Committee meeting, Nebraska Cattlemen (NC) adopted three policy priority positions and took additional positions on one hundred and three bills and ten constitutional amendments of legislation for the first half of the 109th Nebraska Unicameral Legislative Session.

The three policy priority positions for this session include animal health and identification, food nutrition and labeling, and tax reform.

Craig Uden, chair of the NC Legislative Committee stated, “Nebraska Cattlemen works to protect every segment of the beef cattle industry and we have many pressing issues to tackle this session.” He continued, “Animal health and identification, food nutrition and labeling, and tax reform are three crucial issues areas impacting the future of our industry. We look forward to working with our members and the legislature to reach common sense compromises.”



POLICY PRIORITY POSITIONS Animal Health and Identification

NC opposes LB 665 which would prohibit the use of electronic identification (EID) tags in livestock that contain parts manufactured by any entity that has direct or indirect ties to foreign adversary. If enacted, this legislation could put Nebraska producers who use EID tags in the ears of their livestock out of compliance with federal law and could make the use of EID tags in Nebraska illegal. NC believes EIDs are crucial to animal disease traceability and protecting the industry against detrimental threats like FMD.

NC also opposes LB 646 as introduced which would exempt registered feedlots from brand inspection in Nebraska. Following NC policy, the board gave direction to work on amendments to strengthen the bill, modernize brand inspection in Nebraska, and see fees reflective of services provided to different sectors of the industry.

Food Nutrition and Labeling

LB 246 would define cell-cultured protein as adulterated food under the Nebraska Pure Food Act and prohibit the sale of the product in Nebraska. While NC does not support an outright ban of a product, it believes any product, including cell-cultured products, sold to consumers should be required to adhere to the same regulatory standards as beef.



NC Executive Vice President, Laura Field previously stated, “While we undoubtedly know we have a superior product to companies using bio reactor slurries, bovine serum and other unknown contents, we must prevent false and deceptive marketing practices. Beef producers deserve a level playing field in the marketplace and must continue to advocate for transparency to protect consumers by regulation and enforcement of clear labeling standards.”

NC supports LB 658 which would require proper labeling and regulate any alternative protein products.

Tax Reform

Nebraska Cattlemen continues to seek reform and relief for the high property tax burden and is supporting a number of bills containing provisions to freeze income tax reductions, reduce or eliminate inheritance tax, increase sales tax collected by broadening the base, increasing the rate, or a combination thereof so long as sales taxes are not placed on true business inputs, with the net effect being long-term reductions in property taxes.

–Nebraska Cattlemen