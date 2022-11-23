Nebraska Cattlemen Announces Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2023

LINCOLN, NE (November 22, 2022) – Nebraska Cattlemen is proud to announce the Young Cattlemen’s Connections (YCC) Class of 2023. The selection committee chose ten emerging leaders for the prestigious two-year program to help these participants develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and to strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry.

Nebraska Cattlemen President-elect Steve Hanson stated, “There were many outstanding applicants who made our decision process difficult, and we are grateful for their participation. The YCC Class of 2023 is a talented group of individuals. I look forward to watching this group strengthen their industry knowledge and leadership skills as we set up the future of the beef community for success.”

During the two-year program, YCC members are provided with extensive communication training, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities, and trained on how to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

This program is made possible by the sponsorship of Farm Credit Services of America and the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.

To learn more about the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Program, please visithttp://www.nebraskacattlemen.org .

–Nebraska Cattlemen