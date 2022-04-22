Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is Now Accepting Monetary Donations Accepting Donations Until May 31, 2022

LINCOLN, NE (April 21, 2022) – Today, in an effort to help beef cattle producers impacted by the Road 739 Fire, leadership of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced they have activated the disaster relief account and are now accepting monetary donations until May 31, 2022.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax deductible – a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a state of emergency was declared by the Nebraska Governor. Further, money donated to the fund can only be used for the current Road 739 Fire and NOT for future disasters.

For those needing to apply for disaster relief, applications will be made available soon and an announcement will be made when the application period opens. Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for future applicants to receive relief.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check can visit http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund to learn more.

To learn more about other ways to help beef cattle producers recovering from the Road 739 Fire, please visit http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org/wildfire-resources/

–Nebraska Cattlemen