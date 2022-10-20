Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to Help Beef Cattle Producers Affected by Sandhills Fire

LINCOLN, NE (October 18, 2022) –Today, leadership of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced they will be accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were affected by the Sandhills fire on October 2, 2022.Donations are being accepted until November 30, 2022, and relief applications are currently being accepted until December 31, 2022.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax deductible – a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the NEMA Watch Center. Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, please visit http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund .

To learn more about other ways to help beef cattle producers recover from the wildfires, please visit http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org/wildfire-resources/

–Nebraska Cattlemen